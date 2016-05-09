版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Jennison Associates LLC reports 10.7 pct passive stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc as of April 30

May 9 Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc

* Jennison Associates LLC reports 10.7 pct passive stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc as of April 30, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text [1.usa.gov/24H2sM5] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

