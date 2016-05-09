BRIEF-Jennison Associates LLC reports 10.7 pct passive stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc as of April 30

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc
* Jennison Associates LLC reports 10.7 pct passive stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc as of April 30, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text [1.usa.gov/24H2sM5] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation