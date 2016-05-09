BRIEF-Francisco Partners GP IV reports 33.4 pct stake in Connecture as of May 2 - Sec Filing

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Connecture Inc
* Francisco Partners GP IV reports 33.4 pct stake in Connecture as of May 2 - Sec Filing Source text [1.usa.gov/1TAcfvv] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation