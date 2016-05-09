版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 02:25 BJT

BRIEF-Francisco Partners GP IV reports 33.4 pct stake in Connecture as of May 2 - Sec Filing

May 9 Connecture Inc

* Francisco Partners GP IV reports 33.4 pct stake in Connecture as of May 2 - Sec Filing Source text [1.usa.gov/1TAcfvv] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

