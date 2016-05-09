BRIEF-StemCells announces 1-for-12 reverse stock split

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 StemCells Inc
* StemCells, inc. Announces 1-for-12 reverse stock split
* Trading common stock on Nasdaq Capital Market will continue, on a split-adjusted basis, on may 9, 2016
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation