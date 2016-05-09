版本:
BRIEF-StemCells announces 1-for-12 reverse stock split

May 9 StemCells Inc

* StemCells, inc. Announces 1-for-12 reverse stock split

* Trading common stock on Nasdaq Capital Market will continue, on a split-adjusted basis, on may 9, 2016 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

