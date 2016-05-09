BRIEF-SBE Entertainment Group agreed to buy Morgans Hotel Group-WSJ

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 (Reuters) -
* SBE Entertainment Group has agreed to acquire Morgans Hotel Group Co - WSJ, citing sources
* SBE Chief Sam Nazarian will be CEO of combined company - WSJ
* SBE is paying $2.25 a share in cash for the outstanding shares of Morgans - WSJ Source text - (on.wsj.com/1VQPAld) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation