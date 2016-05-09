版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 03:43 BJT

BRIEF-SBE Entertainment Group agreed to buy Morgans Hotel Group-WSJ

May 9 (Reuters) -

* SBE Entertainment Group has agreed to acquire Morgans Hotel Group Co - WSJ, citing sources

* SBE Chief Sam Nazarian will be CEO of combined company - WSJ

* SBE is paying $2.25 a share in cash for the outstanding shares of Morgans - WSJ Source text - (on.wsj.com/1VQPAld) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

