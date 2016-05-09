BRIEF-Epirus Biopharmaceuticals announces reprioritization of pipeline

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Epirus announces reprioritization of pipeline to solely focus on biosimilars to treat rare diseases and key leadership changes
* Epirus biopharmaceuticals inc says amit munshi steps down as president and chief executive officer
* Epirus biopharmaceuticals inc says scott rocklage appointed as chief executive officer
* Elimination up to approximately 40 percent of positions in company's workforce
* Epirus biopharmaceuticals inc says michael wyand named president and chief operating officer
* Steps include reallocating company's resources to focus on development of bow080
* Epirus will suspend lead program bow015 and work to further evaluate strategic options for program
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation