BRIEF-Endologix says Q1 global revenue $42.4 mln

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Endologix Inc
* Endologix Inc says global revenue in Q1 of 2016 was $42.4 million, a 16% increase from $36.7 million in Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation