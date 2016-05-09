版本:
BRIEF-Endologix says Q1 global revenue $42.4 mln

May 9 Endologix Inc

* Endologix Inc says global revenue in Q1 of 2016 was $42.4 million, a 16% increase from $36.7 million in Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

