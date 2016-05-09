BRIEF-Solarcity corp says Q1 GAAP revenue was $123 mln

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Solarcity Corp
* Says For Q2 2016, expect evenue From Operating Lease Prepayments And Upfront Incentives Of $16-$19 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.22
* For q2 2016, we expect gaap revenue from periodic billings of $105-$108 million
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share was $2.56
* Says "do not expect to be able to make up for the decline in MW booked in q1 2016"
* Now expect to install 1.0 - 1.1 GW in 2016 as compared to 1.25 GW previously
* 214 MW installed in Q1, up 40 percent year-over-year
* For Q2 2016 we expect to install 185 MW, representing a decline of 2% year-over-year
* Solarcity corp says also for Q2 2016, expect operating expenses to range between $240 million and $250 million
* Solarcity corp says as of march 31, 2016, total recourse debt was $1.5 billion, including convertible debt of $0.9 billion
* Solarcity corp says addition of Jon Wellinghoff as chief policy officer
* Solarcity corp says do not expect to be able to make up for the decline in MW booked in Q1 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $-2.32, revenue view $109.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-2.14, revenue view $151.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation