BRIEF-Chaparral Energy files for chapter 11 protection

May 9 Chaparral Energy Inc
* Chaparral files for chapter 11 protection
* Objective of reducing its bondholder debt by approximately
$1.2 billion
* Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel and
evercore has been engaged as financial advisor to chaparral
* Opportune LLP is company's restructuring advisor
* Also filed motions seeking authority to pay expenses
associated with production operations and drilling and
completion activities
