公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Board members from CBS,Viacom planning to visit Redstone to investigate his competency for themselves - WSJ, citing sources

May 9 (Reuters) -

* Board members from CBS, Viacom planning to visit Redstone to investigate his competency for themselves, now that trial is over - WSJ, citing sources Source text - (on.wsj.com/1VR4A2v) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

