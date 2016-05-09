BRIEF-Open House Co Ltd likely will show record operating profit for six months ended in March 2016 - Nikkei

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 (Reuters) -
* Open House Co Ltd likely will show record operating profit for the six months ended in March 2016 - Nikkei
* Open House Co Ltd's profit is expected to surpass 15 billion yen ($138 million) for the six months ended in March 2016 - Nikkei
* Open House Co Ltd's sales apparently jumped about 50% to just over 115 billion yen for the six months ended in March 2016 - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1T7kulF) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation