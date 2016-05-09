版本:
BRIEF-Microsoft to shut down China portal in June - Nikkei

May 9 Nikkei:

* Microsoft to shut down portal site MSN China in June, according to Chinese press - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1Yi6Flz Further company coverage:

