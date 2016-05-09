BRIEF-Amarillo Gold gets Preliminary License for Mara Rosa Project

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Amarillo Gold Corp :
* Received, from SECIMA of the state of Goias the preliminary license (LP) for proposed posse mine at Mara Rosa project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation