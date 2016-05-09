版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Amarillo Gold gets Preliminary License for Mara Rosa Project

May 9 Amarillo Gold Corp :

* Received, from SECIMA of the state of Goias the preliminary license (LP) for proposed posse mine at Mara Rosa project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

