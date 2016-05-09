版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 02:29 BJT

BRIEF-Gogo says 2Ku is now live on Aeromexico

May 9 Gogo Inc

* Gogo Inc says its global connectivity technology, 2ku, is now live on Aeromexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

