BRIEF-Carl Icahn responds to Bernie Sanders remarks

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Carl Icahn:
* Carl Icahn issues statement in response to Bernie Sanders remarks
* Agree with Bernie Sanders on one thing: "the income gap in this country is a major problem" Source text: bit.ly/1TOKnqp
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation