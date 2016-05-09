版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 03:06 BJT

BRIEF-Carl Icahn responds to Bernie Sanders remarks

May 9 Carl Icahn:

* Carl Icahn issues statement in response to Bernie Sanders remarks

* Agree with Bernie Sanders on one thing: "the income gap in this country is a major problem" Source text: bit.ly/1TOKnqp

