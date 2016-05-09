版本:
BRIEF-Mannkind reports Q1 net loss $0.06 per share

May 9 Mannkind Corp

* Net loss for Q1 of 2016 was $24.9 million, or $0.06 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

