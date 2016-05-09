版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Galapagos starts Phase 1 study with potentiator GLPG2451 for CF

May 9 Galapagos NV

* Galapagos starts Phase 1 study with potentiator GLPG2451 for CF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐