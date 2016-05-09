版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-AT&T invests nearly $900 mln to enhance networks in South Florida

May 9 At&T Inc

* AT&T invests nearly $900 mln over 3-year period to enhance local networks in South Florida

* Year period to enhance local networks in south florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

