BRIEF-Lending Club board member John Mack failed to disclose interest in fund that co was considering investing in - CNBC, citing DJ

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 (Reuters) -
* Lending Club board member John Mack also failed to fully disclose interest in fund that co was considering investing in- CNBC, citing DJ
* Lending Club board member John Mack invested in fund alongside ousted Lending Club CEO Renaud Laplanche -CNBC, citing DJ (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation