BRIEF-Lending Club board member John Mack failed to disclose interest in fund that co was considering investing in - CNBC, citing DJ

May 9 (Reuters) -

* Lending Club board member John Mack also failed to fully disclose interest in fund that co was considering investing in- CNBC, citing DJ

* Lending Club board member John Mack invested in fund alongside ousted Lending Club CEO Renaud Laplanche -CNBC, citing DJ (Bengaluru Newsroom)

