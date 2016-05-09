BRIEF-Capstone Turbine board adopted a net operating loss shareholder rights agreement

May 9 Capstone Turbine Corp
* Board adopted a net operating loss shareholder rights
agreement to preserve its substantial tax assets
* As of march 31, 2015, capstone had cumulative net
operating loss carryforwards of approximately $828 million
* Further expects its cumulative net operating loss
carryforwards to increase as of March 31, 2016
* Ownership change would occur if stockholders that own at
least 5%increased cumulative ownership by more than 50
percentage points
