BRIEF-United continental holdings April 2016 consolidated load factor decreased 0.9 points

May 9 United Continental Holdings Inc
* UAL's april 2016 consolidated load factor decreased 0.9
points compared to april 2015
* Continues to expect Q2 2016 consolidated passenger unit
revenue to decline 6.5 to 8.5 percent compared to Q2 of 2015
* April 2016 consolidated traffic decreased 1.9 percent and
consolidated capacity decreased 0.9 percent
* Performance impacted by strong U.S. Dollar, lower
surcharges, travel reductions from customers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)