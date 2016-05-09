BRIEF-United continental holdings April 2016 consolidated load factor decreased 0.9 points

May 9 United Continental Holdings Inc

* UAL's april 2016 consolidated load factor decreased 0.9 points compared to april 2015

* Continues to expect Q2 2016 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 6.5 to 8.5 percent compared to Q2 of 2015

* April 2016 consolidated traffic decreased 1.9 percent and consolidated capacity decreased 0.9 percent

* Performance impacted by strong U.S. Dollar, lower surcharges, travel reductions from customers