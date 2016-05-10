BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property Q1 net income CHF 46.9 mln

May 10 PSP Swiss Property Ag :

* FY 2016 EBITDA and vacancy forecast confirmed

* At end of March 2016, vacancy rate stood at 8.7 percent (end of 2015: 8.5 percent)

* Q1 net income (excluding changes in fair value) reached 46.9 million Swiss francs ($48.26 million) (Q1 2015: 38.2 million francs)

* In certain geographical areas, there is a structural oversupply of office space

* During Q1 , there were no revaluations and no sales of investment properties

* Investment demand, from swiss institutional investors, for high-class commercial properties in sought-after locations remains high