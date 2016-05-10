BRIEF-Galenica: Vifor Pharma licenses marketing rights to CCX168 in certain territories

May 10 Galenica AG :
* Vifor pharma licenses marketing rights to ccx168 in
certain territories: in Europe, Canada, Mexico, Central and
South America and South Korea
* Chemocentryx will receive an upfront payment of $60
million in cash
* A phase 3 study of CCX168 in the treatment of AAV is
expected to begin later this year
* Deal also includes a $25 million equity investment to
purchase Chemocentryx common stock at a price of $7.50 per share
* Chemocentryx will be eligible to receive additional
payments on the achievement of certain regulatory and
sales-based milestones
Source text: bit.ly/1rDSwVy
