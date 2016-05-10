版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 15:15 BJT

BRIEF-Novimmune raises another CHF 30 mln from existing shareholders

May 10 Novimmune SA (IPO-NOVI.S):

* Raises another 30 million Swiss francs ($30.90 million) from existing shareholders

* Equity increase comes after a series of significant advances in Novimmune's drug pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9709 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

