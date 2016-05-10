版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 15:18 BJT

BRIEF-Evolva Holding sponsors study to assess impact of resveratrol supplementation

May 10 Evolva Holding SA :

* Sponsors study to assess impact of resveratrol supplementation on healthy ageing metrics in post-menopausal women Source text: bit.ly/1rDZhqt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐