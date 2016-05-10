BRIEF-Credit Suisse CFO says hopes Q2 sees a better result than Q1

May 10 Credit Suisse Group Ag

* CEO says very confident share price will recover as we deliver quarter by quarter -news conference

* CEO says no plans for merger with Deutsche Bank -news conference

* CEO says not yet willing to give up on pre-tax income target

* CFO says expects final swiss too big to fail rules to be published in next few weeks

* CFO says expects final swiss too big to fail rules to be published in next few weeks

* CFO says bank hopes q2 sees a better result than q1