2016年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Knight Therapeutics qtrly earnings $0.005/shr

May 10 Knight Therapeutics Inc

* Qtrly revenue $1.1 million versus $247,000

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.005

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.03, revenue view c$1.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

