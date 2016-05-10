版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 18:52 BJT

BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.36

May 10 Centerpoint Energy Inc :

* Qtrly revenues $1.98 billion versus $2.43 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $2.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1Yjo4KV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐