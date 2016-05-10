BRIEF-Radnet Q1 SHR loss $0.04

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
May 10 Radnet Inc :
* Subsequent to end of quarter, Radnet signed an agreement to form a new joint venture with dignity health
* Radnet reports first quarter financial results, announces its first health system joint venture in California and reaffirms 2016 guidance ranges
* Radnet inc q1 shr loss $0.04
* Radnet inc q1 revenue $216.4 mln vs i/b/e/s view $205 mln
* Radnet inc q1 shr view $0.01 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Radnet inc - radnet reaffirms its previously announced 2016 guidance ranges
* Radnet inc - radnet owns 55% of joint venture and dignity health owns 45% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
