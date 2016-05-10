版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 18:41 BJT

BRIEF-IBM plans to collaborate with 8 universities to expand security data

May 10 International Business Machines Corp :

* Plans to collaborate with eight universities to expand collection of security data IBM has trained cognitive system with Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

