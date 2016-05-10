版本:
BRIEF-Nestle Canada says achieved 10 per cent reduction in sodium across its products, ahead of planned end-of-2016 date

May 10 Nestle Sa

* Nestle canada says has achieved a 10 per cent reduction in sodium across its portfolio of products ahead of planned end-of-2016 date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

