版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 18:38 BJT

BRIEF-Alaska Airlines, Japan Airlines plan a codeshare agreement

May 10 Alaska Airlines :

* Co and Japan Airlines have announced plans for a codeshare agreement and frequent flier partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ALK.N 9201.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

