2016年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says Janssen unit received civil investigative demand from U.S. Attorney's office for Southern district of New York

May 10 Johnson & Johnson

* In march, janssen pharmaceuticals received a civil investigative demand from the u.s. attorney's office for the southern district of new york

* Demand related to janssen's contractual relationships with pbms over period from jan 1, 2006 to present related to certain of jpi's pharma products

* Demand was issued in connection with an investigation under the false claims act Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1WmFTeJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

