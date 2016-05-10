版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 18:35 BJT

BRIEF-J&J says Janssen received civil investigative demand from U.S. Attorney's office on contractual relationships with pharmacy benefit managers

May 10 J&J

* In march,janssen received civil investigative demand from u.s. attorney's office on janssen's contractual relationships with pharmacy benefit managers

* Demand relates to janssen's contractual relationships from january 1, 2006 to present with regard to certain of jpi's pharmaceutical products

* Demand was issued in connection with an investigation under the false claims act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

