BRIEF-J&J says Janssen received civil investigative demand from U.S. Attorney's office on contractual relationships with pharmacy benefit managers

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
May 10 J&J
* In march,janssen received civil investigative demand from u.s. attorney's office on janssen's contractual relationships with pharmacy benefit managers
* Demand relates to janssen's contractual relationships from january 1, 2006 to present with regard to certain of jpi's pharmaceutical products
* Demand was issued in connection with an investigation under the false claims act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Bertelsmann owns 53 pct of Penguin Random House (Adds CEO, analyst comment, background)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest copper smelter, has mostly agreed with producers on treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2017 that are 5 percent lower than last year, amid tighter supplies, two sources familiar with the matter said.