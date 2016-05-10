版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 18:45 BJT

BRIEF-Melco, New Silkroad enters into strategic cooperation arrangement

May 10 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd :

* Melco and New Silkroad enters into strategic cooperation arrangement on provision of consultancy services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐