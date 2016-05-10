版本:
2016年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust closes two transactions in Baltimore, Miami

May 10 Gramercy Property Trust :

* Closed two separate transactions of 4 single tenant industrial properties in Baltimore MSA, Southern I-81 corridor and Miami MSA

* Closed transactions for $112.8 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

