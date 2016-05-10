版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 19:06 BJT

BRIEF-Clinigen, Cumberland enter into U.S. commercialisation deal for ethyol

May 10 Clinigen Group Plc

* Co and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals enter into exclusive u.s. Commercialisation agreement for oncology support drug ethyol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐