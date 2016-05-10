版本:
BRIEF-Nucor says Vulcraft/Verco group is expanding into Canada

May 10 Nucor Corp

* Says Vulcraft/Verco group is expanding into canada

* Says new production facility will operate as Vulcraft Canada, Inc.

* Says product fabrication is expected to begin later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

