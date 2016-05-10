BRIEF-Monsanto continues to expect to hold or grow corn share in U.S. in 2016

May 10 Monsanto Co :

* Across Europe and South Africa, company also continues to expect to hold or grow share in a region of declining corn acres

* Continues to expect to hold or grow corn share in united states in 2016

* In Brazil, co grew share in first season of year and its vt triple pro product is expected to be on about two million acres across both seasons

* In Argentina, company's corn share remains above 50 percent in a region where acres declined significantly versus prior year

* Remains on track to reach 35 million acres in fy 2016 on way to full 100 million acre opportunity for intacta rr2 pro soybeans in south america

* In light of continued evolving landscape in Argentina, will continue to evaluate business plans as appropriate

* In light of continued evolving landscape in argentina, will assess any related financial implications to balance sheet,earnings as necessary

* Expects to be on two-thirds of u.s. Soybean acres by 2019 and has plans in place to be on 15 million u.s. Soybean acres in fiscal year 2017