BRIEF-Monsanto continues to expect to hold or grow corn share in U.S. in 2016

May 10 Monsanto Co :
* Across Europe and South Africa, company also continues to
expect to hold or grow share in a region of declining corn acres
* Continues to expect to hold or grow corn share in united
states in 2016
* In Brazil, co grew share in first season of year and its
vt triple pro product is expected to be on about two million
acres across both seasons
* In Argentina, company's corn share remains above 50
percent in a region where acres declined significantly versus
prior year
* Remains on track to reach 35 million acres in fy 2016 on
way to full 100 million acre opportunity for intacta rr2 pro
soybeans in south america
* In light of continued evolving landscape in Argentina,
will continue to evaluate business plans as appropriate
* In light of continued evolving landscape in argentina,
will assess any related financial implications to balance
sheet,earnings as necessary
* Expects to be on two-thirds of u.s. Soybean acres by 2019
and has plans in place to be on 15 million u.s. Soybean acres in
fiscal year 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)