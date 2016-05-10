BRIEF-Visa Co, Visa Europe enter amended and restated transaction agreement

May 10 Visa Inc
* Co, Visa Europe entered into an amended and restated
transaction agreement
* Company and Visa Europe agreed on terms and conditions of
company's acquisition of 100 pct of share capital of Visa Europe
* Amended transaction agreement deletes contingent
consideration of up to EUR4 billion, plus compounded interest at
a rate of 4.0 pct per annum
* Amended transaction agreement provides that,company will
pay at the closing of deal aggregate up-front cash consideration
of EUR12.25 billion
* Visa Inc says board of directors of company and Visa
Europe have each approved, and were unanimous in their support
for, the amended transaction agreement
* Amended transaction agreement provides that, company will
pay on third anniversary of closing, an additional cash payment
of EUR 1.0 billion
