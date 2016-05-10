BRIEF-Leucadia National to buy ITG Investment Research for $12 mln in cash

May 10 Investment Technology Group Inc :
* Leucadia will acquire ITG investment research for $12
million in cash
* ITG expects to generate a net increase in cash of more
than $5 million
* To take restructuring charge of about $1.6 million to
reduce headcount within its u.s. High-Touch sales trading
operation
* Upon close, ITG investment research will operate as m
science
* Expects to realize cost savings of approximately $3
million annually as a result of job cuts move
* Does not expect material gain or loss from deal after
related costs and taxes and write-down of remaining intangibles
