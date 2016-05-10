BRIEF-Leucadia National to buy ITG Investment Research for $12 mln in cash

May 10 Investment Technology Group Inc :

* Leucadia will acquire ITG investment research for $12 million in cash

* ITG expects to generate a net increase in cash of more than $5 million

* To take restructuring charge of about $1.6 million to reduce headcount within its u.s. High-Touch sales trading operation

* Upon close, ITG investment research will operate as m science

* Expects to realize cost savings of approximately $3 million annually as a result of job cuts move

* Does not expect material gain or loss from deal after related costs and taxes and write-down of remaining intangibles