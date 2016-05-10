版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 20:31 BJT

BRIEF-Glencore targeting 2016 net debt of $17-18 bln

May 10 Glencore Plc :

* Targeting 2016 net funding and net debt of $32-33 bln and $17-18 bln respectively

* Completion of remaining sales processes from $2.6 bln of asset disposals announced in April 2016 expected this quarter

* Current reinvestment is insufficient to maintain current production levels over the medium term Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

