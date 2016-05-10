BRIEF-Glencore targeting 2016 net debt of $17-18 bln

BRIEF-BKW says Raboud Energie SA and LAMI SA join BKW
* Raboud Energie SA and LAMI SA joined BKW Source text - http://bit.ly/2jmIBkg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Glencore Plc :
* Targeting 2016 net funding and net debt of $32-33 bln and $17-18 bln respectively
* Completion of remaining sales processes from $2.6 bln of asset disposals announced in April 2016 expected this quarter
* Current reinvestment is insufficient to maintain current production levels over the medium term Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
LONDON, Jan 18 European shares edged higher on Wednesday in early deals, helped by a slew of well-received company results from ASML, Novozymes and Burberry, though shares in Pearson slumped after its update.