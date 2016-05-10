BRIEF-Noble corporation announces agreement with Freeport-Mcmoran

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
May 10 Noble Corporation Plc :
* Noble Corporation Plc announces agreement with Freeport-Mcmoran
* Noble to receive $540 million payment plus potential $75 million in contingent payments
* In addition, noble can receive additional contingent payments from freeport of $25 million and $50 million
* Expects to realize over $100 million in direct cost savings as a result of contract terminations through crew reductions and stacking procedure
* Agreement in connection with drilling contracts for drillships noble sam croft and noble tom madden
* Noble also expects to realize over $100 million in direct cost savings
* Freeport can make $540 million payment through a combination of cash, freeport shares and up to $200 million in near-term noble bonds
* Pursuant to agreement, drilling contracts will be terminated, with operations ceasing as soon as practicable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment