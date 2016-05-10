版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Credit Suisse appoints Eric Varvel as Head of Asset Management

May 10 Credit Suisse Group Ag

* Says Eric Varvel appointed global head of asset management at Credit Suisse

* Says appointment effective June 1, Varvel will report to Iqbal Khan, CEO of International Wealth Management Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

