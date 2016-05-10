版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Nelson Peltz's Trian fund management reports 7.93 pct stake in Pentair Plc

May 10 Pentair Plc:

** Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management Reports 7.93 Pct Stake In Pentair Plc

** Trian fund management previously reported a 7.95 stake in pentair plc as of february 17, 2016

** Ed garden, cio of trian management, appointed as director of pentair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

