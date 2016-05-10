BRIEF-Nitto signs partnership agreement with Daiichi Sankyo

May 10 Nitto Denko Corp :

* Signed a partnership agreement with Daiichi Sankyo company, ltd.

* Nitto will provide exclusive rights to passport system for an undisclosed compound owned by daiichi sankyo

* Financial terms were not disclosed.

* Will support clinical development of candidate in united states.