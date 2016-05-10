BRIEF-Dean Foods Presentation : Competed for and won a significant long-term agreement, totaling 40 million gallons annually, starting in June

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
May 10 Dean Foods Co
* Presentation- competed for and won a significant long-term agreement, totaling 40 million gallons annually, starting in june
* Ceo- expect commodity costs to remain favorable as global production growth continues to outpace demand
* Ceo - dialogue with wal-mart is ongoing, still believe impact from walmart's planned milk plant will not be material to our results
* Ceo on conf call - estimate new contract plus friendly's acquisition to increase q2 volume growth rate by about 300 basis points.
* Ceo on conf call - expect raw milk commodity costs to remain benign for rest of year (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment