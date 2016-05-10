BRIEF-Nikola Motor says will launch electric semi-truck, "Nikola One"

May 10 Tesla Motors Inc :

* Electric Vehicle Company Nikola Motor Says Will Launch 2,000 Hp, Electric Semi-Truck, "nikola one", and 520 hp, 4x4 electric utv

* Electric vehicle company nikola motor says first working prototypes of cars to be displayed to public later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)