版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 21:50 BJT

BRIEF-Golar LNG says Oscar Spieler to replace Gary Smith as CEO

May 10 Golar Lng Ltd

* Intends to seek additional capital to fund Golar Power, is engaged in talks with a private equity fund to jointly develop this company

* Gary Smith is resigning from his position as chief executive;Oscar Spieler will be appointed to replace Gary as CEO

* To explore development of a downstream LNG company comprising implementation of strategic LNG entry points in emerging markets

* Board has engaged Krzysztof Zielicki to structure cooperation with Schlumberger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐