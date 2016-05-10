BRIEF-Merit Medical says signed distribution deal with Japan's Piolax Medical Devices

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
May 10 Merit Medical Systems Inc
* Signed distribution deal with Piolax Medical Devices of Yokohama, Japan for labyrinth noah micro guide wire
* Merit intends to begin registration procedures immediately with a goal of introduction in late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment