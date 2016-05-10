版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 22:07 BJT

BRIEF-Merit Medical says signed distribution deal with Japan's Piolax Medical Devices

May 10 Merit Medical Systems Inc

* Signed distribution deal with Piolax Medical Devices of Yokohama, Japan for labyrinth noah micro guide wire

* Merit intends to begin registration procedures immediately with a goal of introduction in late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐