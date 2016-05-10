版本:
BRIEF-Gaming Partners posts qtrly loss per share $0.01

May 10 Gaming Partners International Corp

* Qtrly revenues $16.1 million versus $18.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Says decrease in quarterly results primarily due to a decline in orders for casino openings/expansions Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1Tz1SZ2 )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

